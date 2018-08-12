Moyale frustrate Red Lions: Malawi TNM Super League

Red Lions Football Club return to their base, Cobbe Barracks, in the old capital city of Zomba with only 3 points they collected against Mzuni FC on Saturday after going down 2-1 to brothers in arms, Moyale Barracks, on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Just a minute into the game, Moyale’s Dan Sibale had a clear chance to shoot at Red Lions goal but goalkeeper Duncan Mkandawire pulled a marvellous save to deny the home side an early lead.

The visitors responded in style 5 minutes later when Kumbukani Mwambeni forced a thunderous shot from outside the penalty area but goalkeeper Simeon Harawa for Moyale Barracks was alert and equal to the task when he stretched himself to parry the ball away for a corner.

It was in the 39th minute when Lottie Chawinga intelligently read and followed a decisive chip from the middle of the park to break Moyale Barracks’ offside trap and his shot ended into the net for the visitors to lead 1 nil.

Moyale’s captain, Gastin Simkonda, cancelled the lead a minute later with a close range shot that saw goalkeeper Duncan Mkandawire collecting the piece of the leather from his own net and it was one all when referee George Aziz Nyirenda blew his whistle for recess.

The two military sides tussled profusely from the onset of the second half to snatch a vital lead but it was Moyale Barracks that got a winning goal in the 65th minute when Dan Sibale capitalised on a defensive lapse by Red Lions and his long range drive was hard for goalkeeper Duncan Mkandawire to deal with.

After this second goal, Moyale Barracks players resorted to faking so many injuries to run down the clock; a move that paralysed the visiting soldiers to have their game flow. 2-1 it ended in favour of Moyale Barracks.

Red Lions assistant coach, Nelson Chirwa, blamed the loss on poor decisions by assistant referees. He however said he was satisfied with the three points his side bagged from the northern region tour.

Moyale Barracks assistant coach, Victor Chingoka, said he knew how Lions play and told his charges to play the ball on the ground.

He praised his charges for playing according to instructions which included falling down unnecessarily to run down the clock.

The Reds are now on position 7 with 21 points after the 3 points they got against Mzuni FC on Saturday from 17 games while Moyale Barracks are on position 10 with 20 points from 16 games.

