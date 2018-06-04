Peacock Seeds equip Mwimba College of Agriculture graduates with starter packs

Peacock seeds on Friday distributed Peacock 10 drought tolerant hybrid maize seeds to about 112 graduates at Mwimba College of agriculture in Kasungu to enable them appreciate the seeds potency in their respective districts.

The 16th Graduation ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamveka under the theme ‘Technical Agriculture Education-Key to Sustainable Socio-Economic development in Malawi’.

Speaking in an interview Peacock Seeds Corporate Assistant Manager Chris Loka said the gesture was an indication that the company is willing to work with the graduates saying it is evident that some of them are going to be farmers and also extension workers.

Loka Said the company expects the outgoing students to realize benefits of peacock maize varieties and also encouraged them to raise awareness on adoption of new agriculture technologies for better lives saying they exist to create opportunities for wealth creation.

“We understand that these graduates are not going out there to be idle, but they are going to make a difference as far as agriculture is concerned. Some of them are going to be extension workers who will be helping farmers to make right decisions.

“We are giving them seeds to go and appreciate its performance and then we believe that they will be on a better stand to recommend something they have tried”, he said.

He added that Peacock seeds are best known on the Market for being drought tolerant, disease resistant and high yielding whilst being adapted in local communities.

Among others Peacock seeds also splashed K100 000 to a best student, Loyster Mwale who diploma with a distinction in agriculture class.

The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamveka encouraged graduates to be agents of change in the agriculture sector saying they have acquired knowledge and skills that will make a difference.

“I would want to encourage these graduates to go out there to make a difference, they have acquired enough skills that will positively contribute to the agriculture sector”, he said

Mwanamveka urged the graduates to be innovative as they go and face the world saying they should not expect to get employed only but rather they should strive to start their own businesses to excel in life.

He added that the agriculture sector will depend the graduates to increase the productivity.

Peacock Seeds is a Malawian owned enterprise which is involved in seed growing, Processing and Distribution.

