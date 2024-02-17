Pentecostal Church hands over house and items to an elderly lady, a cyclone Fredy victim

Faith leaders have been called upon to lend their assistance and support the elderly, the needy and others who were affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Apostle Adams Lwesya, President of the Pentecostal Holiness Association church, said this during a special event where the church handed over a house to 93-year-old Mayi Mesta Mlumbe, from Chopi village, TA Mlumbe in Zomba.

Apostle Lwesya emphasized the importance of not only preaching about salvation and heavenly matters but also extending aid to address the physical needs of individuals within communities.

Expressing gratitude, Gogo Mlumbe thanked the church for providing her with a new home, mattress, and essential food supplies, acknowledging the crucial support received during this challenging time.

