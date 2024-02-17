Series of wonders continues at Prophet Kambale’s church as man heals instantly from chronic disease

In what is popularly described as revival amongst Pentecostal circles, jaw dropping miracles continue to happen at Prophet Amos Kambale’s Life International Church in Lilongwe.

On December 23, 2024, which the prophet dubbed Mega Miracle Service, there were countless testimonies from believers who packed to full capacity the gigantic Mbinzi Day Secondary School Hall.

Richard Chavula, from Njewa in Lilongwe, came first in December last year when he had difficulties in walking due to prolonged terminal disease.

The doctors said they could not diagnose the disease. Chavula could only crawl to get out of his house.

He would ask his 25-year-old son to turn him on the bed.

When he came to testify on 11th February 2024, he was able to run around the church to the shock of the congregants.

He is perfectly healed. Chavula said that when he first came to the church, all his problems ended that day.

He went to hospitals and witch-doctors who used to charge him live goats and money to get assistance.

“I will never go to witchdoctors again. They are all liars. God is here and I encourage everyone who has life problems to come here because there is a living God here,” thus he concluded his testimony.

A week ago, another man, by the name Justin Chidziwisano from Area 23 in Lilongwe, testified that ever since he finished college, he never got a job.

Chidziwisano had made so many applications, attended 15 interviews in 2023 alone, but still could not secure any job.

This prompted him to seek a solution to his predicament from Life International Church.

He first congregated with the church on 3rd December 2023.

“Actually, I came just to try, having failed to secure any job after being prayed for by other preachers. I was frustrated with life. That day, in the hearing of the entire church, Prophet Amos Kambale prophesied and challenged me that before April 2024, I will secure a good job.

“Today, 4 February, 2024, I stand to testify that just as Prophet Kambale prophesied, from that day of prophecy, I have attended three interviews and I got two job offers from different companies. I have selected one with the best offer, which I am reporting for duties on 1st March, 2024,” he narrated.

“Again, I have come to ask for more grace because the job offer is very big for me. I need Gods help for me to execute my duties very well. The Prophet does not know me, we have never talked. Its purely God! Believe in God, everything is possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, Malawians from all walks of life travel from far and near districts just to be in the service every Sunday morning at Mbinzi Day Secondary school hall which is opposite Lilongwe Water Board along Likuni road in Lilongwe just to hear the word of God and to be prayed for over their challenges.

The prophet disclosed that he will deliver a fresh anointing service tomorrow [Sunday, February 18, 2024].

He said everyone will be anointed so that they receive their hearts desires according to (Psalm 92:10-11).

Prophet Kambale claims to have performed many miracles in his ministry including raising cripples from wheelchairs, making the blind to see, deaf ears to hear, and also predicting local and international events. He even claims to have powers to make one secure a job without interviews.

Well, known as a prophet with integrity, Prophet Kambale founded Life International Church with the motto “the Solution Centre” in May, 2016.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!