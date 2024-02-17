Apostle Kawinga calls for repentance amidst dry spell, donates food items worth K65 million in Ntcheu

February 17, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Apostle Clifford Kawinga of the Salvation for All Ministries International has called for repentance among Malawians amidst prolonged dry spells in most parts of the country likely to affect this year’s crop harvest.

Apostle Kawinga arriving

Apostle Kawinga says the current situation is beyond man’s wisdom but God’s intervention through prayers.

 

He said this Saturday at Nkolimbo village in Ntcheu when providing bags of maize flour and other food items worth K65 million to about 2000 hunger-stricken families of INkosi Kwataine in the district.

Meanwhile, Inkosi Kwataine of the area and Kawinga’s business partner Paul Wongani Ng’oma who requested the food assistance say the donation is timely.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Series of wonders continues at Prophet Kambale’s church as man heals instantly from chronic disease

In what is popularly described as revival amongst Pentecostal circles, jaw dropping miracles continue to happen at Prophet Amos Kambale’s...

Close