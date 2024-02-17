Apostle Kawinga calls for repentance amidst dry spell, donates food items worth K65 million in Ntcheu

Apostle Clifford Kawinga of the Salvation for All Ministries International has called for repentance among Malawians amidst prolonged dry spells in most parts of the country likely to affect this year’s crop harvest.

Apostle Kawinga says the current situation is beyond man’s wisdom but God’s intervention through prayers.

He said this Saturday at Nkolimbo village in Ntcheu when providing bags of maize flour and other food items worth K65 million to about 2000 hunger-stricken families of INkosi Kwataine in the district.

Meanwhile, Inkosi Kwataine of the area and Kawinga’s business partner Paul Wongani Ng’oma who requested the food assistance say the donation is timely.

