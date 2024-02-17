Bushiri vows he won’t rest until more households have food as he hits Southern Region

As he hits day four of his National Food Distribution exercise targeting 1 million Malawians, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is now in Southern Region and has vowed that he will not rest until more households have food in the homes.

Bushiri—who has already been to various villages in Lilongwe and Ntcheu Districts where over 20 000 families have been assisted with maize—made the remark in Thyolo District on Saturday as he launched the exercise in the Southern Region.

“Since we started, the exercise is going on as expected. We have a good working relationship with chiefs, districts councils and government officials. We will be here in Southern Region for some days distributing maize,” he said.

Asked why he has to be physically present in all the sites, Bushiri responded that it is not true that he is present in all distribution sites as he as sent many trucks to several sites across the country.

“Its not possible that I can be in every place where maize is being distributed because that will take time. As I am talking, I have sent several trucks to many different places where maize is being distributed. However, I am making efforts to ensure that I go to several sites because these people, in this moment of lack, needs love and that can mostly be demonstrated through my physical presence,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!