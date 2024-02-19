Zuneth Sattar is free to enjoy his money now as freeze on his accounts has expired

A freeze order that the High Court imposed on bank accounts belonging to businessperson Zuneth Sattar has expired, meaning he can regain access to the accounts.

For over two years, the accounts remained frozen after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) obtained the court order as part of its investigations into Sattar’s alleged corrupt dealings with some Malawi Government officials.

ACB has sought to renew the order on the accounts, but the courts are yet to issue the directive.

The previous 90-day restriction order on the accounts was issued in November 2023 and, according to sources, following its expiry, Sattar’s agents went to a major commercial bank on Friday to make withdrawals, which prompted the bank to notify ACB.

However, the bureau reportedly advised the banks that its hands were legally tied as it had not yet been granted a new order after it requested an extension of the restriction from the court.

In an interview Sunday, ACB Director General Martha Chizuma said the bureau applied for an extension of the restriction on February 8, 2024, and it is still waiting for the court to grant a new date for hearing of the matter.

“We are continuing with our investigations. You may wish to know that the investigations have an international angle, which we are pursuing.

“We applied for extension of the restriction notice before it expired last week. We are currently waiting for a court date; we have also informed the banks about the same,” Chizuma said.

The development comes just days after the High Court granted ACB permission to renew a ban of government payments to companies linked to Sattar until the bureau completes its investigations.

Malawi-born Sattar was in September 2021 arrested in the United Kingdom by the National Crimes Agency for alleged corruption in Malawi before being granted bail.

His associates and senior Malawi Government officials including Vice President Saulos Chilima and former police Inspector General George Kainja were arrested in Malawi by the ACB for allegedly also participating in corruption which fingers in the businessperson.

Among others, Sattar is being investigated in connection with a multibillion-kwacha food and arms supply deals between his companies and State agencies such as the Malawi Defence Force and the Malawi Police Service.

In October last year, ACB said the investigations were huge, complex and multilayered, requiring different approaches.

According to the Corrupt Practices Act, a restriction order expires after three months of its issuance.

The bureau is however free to extend it through a court application.

“A notice issued under subsection [1] shall have effect from the time of service and shall continue in force for a period of three months or until cancelled by the director, whichever is earlier.

“…But may upon expiry be renewed for further periods of three months on application to a magistrate showing cause why the notice should be renewed,” section 23 of the Act reads.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!