CSO says Bisnowatty not good choice as Malawi envoy to Israel

A civil society organisation called One Youth, One Voice has questioned the rationale behind the appointment of David Bisnowatty to be a Malawian envoy in Israel, arguing that he is too much of an Israeli himself to defend the interests of Malawians.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday chairperson of the organisation, Ernest Mtemweka Chirambo said that his appointment puts into question the whole Israel/Malawi relationship issue as Bisnowatty is believed to be in Israel as his home country, rather than working for the Malawi government.

Chirambo said that as evidence of this, Bisnowatty has opened embassy offices in Tel Aviv because it is close to his home area instead of Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.

Said Chirambo: “We don’t understand why the Malawi government decided to appoint this man who happens to be of questionable characters to represent our interests in Israel.”

