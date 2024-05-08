Northern region farmers hailed for quality tobacco

Mzuzu Auction Floors opened for tobacco buying and selling on Tuesday with 3,718 bales sold with prices in the range of $2.99 and $3.15 per Kilogram.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Geoffrey Mamba, opened the market with a plea to buyers to further up their prices.

Mamba said he was satisfied with the prices so far but there was room for them to go up.

“The quality is good. This means our farmers are working very hard in terms of employing the good agricultural practices in the field and that is resulting in the good leaf that we are seeing in the floors which is also attracting good prices.

“The highest price I have seen today is $3.15. This gives a reward to the farmers to work hard in the field in order to produce more. Tobacco is the backbone of Malawi’s economy and if we do better in tobacco, our economy will improve,” remarked Mamba.

Tobacco Association of Malawi Trust President, Abel Kalima Banda, hailed the buyers for the good prices, saying farmers will get better profits out of their sweat.

“This year, tobacco is well graded and well conditioned unlike the previous years. This is very good news for us,” said Banda.

Managing Director for Hall and Cotton Company, Topkins Silundu, said when the quality is good, prices will always be good.

Said Silundu:“Prices are determined by two factors; the quality and the market dynamics currently prevailing in the country. When you see us paying $3.10, it’s a reflection of how we value that tobacco and to reward the farmers for their hard work.”

Tonny Mwenitete, a farmer from Mzimba whose tobacco was bought at $3.10 expressed happiness.

“It’s very exciting to sell a bale at $3.10 per Kilogram. It is so encouraging because this is the bottom leaf,” he said.

The tobacco selling season was opened by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera at Chinkhoma Auction Floors in Kasungu. There is hope that the country will get more foreign exchange through tobacco this year.

