Pentecostal Life television advised to uphold professionalism

The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology has called on staff at Lilongwe-based Pentecostal Life television and radio stations to be profession in their work and strive to produce the best amidst challenges they may face.

Deputy Director of Information responsible for Press and Publications in the ministry Deogratias Mmana made the call Tuesday when he visited the station at the start of his tour to several media houses in the country.

Mmana commended the institution and encouraged its staff to uphold the professional standards of their work.

“Every media house has challenges but my appeal to you is that you should aim at producing the best.

In this digital age where social media challenges traditional forms of media, it is important to turn to investigative journalism,” Mmana said during his address to reporters, presenters and producers at the institution.

He advised the practitioners to avoid being used in a smear campaign to tarnish the image of others through the media especially in the run up to elections.

The deputy director said he has decided to pay some media houses a visit to appreciate their works in the dissemination of public information and to promote a good working relationship between the media houses and Malawi News Agency (MANA), an official news gathering and dissemination section under the Ministry of Information.

Before the address, Mmana was taken on a tour at the station led by PLFM Chief Editor Ali Kalichero.

Later, the deputy director had a closed-door discussion with the station’s manager Jimmy Kwizombe which, among other things, tackled on subscription for MANA stories and quality of the agency’s copy.

Kwizombe commended Mmana for the visit and said that such a visit by a senior government official in the communication sector was a morale booster.

