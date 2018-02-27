Malawi child without sexual organs and anus wants support for medical procedure

A Malawin child who was born in 2006 at Queen’s Elizabeth Central Hospital, in Blantyre without sexual organs and anus is seeking financial support to enable him undergo operation.

According to her grandmother Ellen Kataya who is also the guardian, since the child was born without natural disposal openings , it is difficult for the child to go the toilet normally.

Besides that, the child has got a problem with the limbs , making the child unable to walk.

Kataya said the child requires to undergo several operations before the age of 14 to correct the situation.

“The child is now 13 years old. Only one operation was done to close one hole on the stomach but this did not help much as the situation was reversed after a few months.

“As a result is it impossible for the child to visit the toilet alone, relying on other people and is still dressed in nappies which makes other children to stigmatize the child at school because of the smell. The child uses the holes on the stomach for urinating and defecation,” she said.

According to Kataya ,one expatriate doctor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been blocking any attempts to have the child sent for an operation in South Africa.

“From what this Doctor told us , he did not believe this child will live long, and hence an operation abroad would be a waste of time and resources on our child. As a result of this , the child is now suffering.” Kayata lamented.

Kataya also added that Doctors at Beit Cure International Hospital , who were supposed to operate on the child to enable the child to walk, failed as they waited for an operation on the genitalia which would enable them to do a successful operation on the legs.

The child who was named Sandra, because of feminine looks, stays in Chilomoni with her grand mother Kataya a widow who is also a retired Primary School teacher.Sandra is a bright child who is now in standard 8 and aspires to be a lawyer.

The issue of Sandra was unearthed by Foundation for Widows and Orphans, (FOWO) during one of its meetings in Chilomoni, and Kataya happens to be the member of the organization

Kenneth Chipeta who is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of FOWO is appealing to well wishers to financially help Sandra to go South Africa to under go an operation so that Sandra can live a normal life.

One of the core objectives of FOWO is to provide sustainable solutions to the challenges that directly and indirectly affect widows and their dependants.

FOWO is therefore called on Government, Churches, Religious Leaders, Companies , Non Governmental Organisations and individuals to help Sandra to undergo an operation in South Africa.

Those willing to assist through these contacts; ±27710166729 cos and currently in South Africa, and email address is [email protected] and the through phone number for the Mrs Kataya the grandmother is ±265 888 865 071

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :