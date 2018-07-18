People who gave MCP bad name are in DPP — Rev Munthali

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should focus on solving the myriad of problems facing Malawians rather that castigate its leader Lazarus Chakwera or the party.

MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali said this in reaction to DPP top gurus who have bene jusing presidential podium to castigate MCP over atrocities during the 31 years of one-party dictatorship.

But Munthali said is laughable that the DPP has the nerve to use individuals to give testimony that MCP is a party of terror and death, saying if at all there is a political party of terror and death at the moment then it is the DPP.

“If there is a party which should be held accountable for all the atrocities they keep mentioning on political podiums, then it is DPP, because the people who gave MCP bad name defected and are in DPP.

“It, therefore, does not make sense for them to be making such divisive remarks,” said Munthali.

He said Malawians have not forgotten the stoning and beating that DPP cadets unleashed on opposition MCP at the Gonapamuhanya celebrations in Rumphi and similar events in the past.

Munthali also called on DPP-led administration to esnure expediting murder cases of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official Issa Njaunju and University of Malawi student Robert Chasowa.

The MCP spokesman accuses DPP of continuing to promote salvage politics, saying” Malawians don’t want politics of insults”.

“Our advice to the DPP is, fix the problems, do not waste time in castigating political competitiors,” he added.

“They know things are not working, so what do you do when things are not working and you are failing, you start castigating others, they should know that politics of castigation will take them nowhere and they are digging their own grave.”

DPP secretary general Greselder Jeffrey maintains the party is only saying the truth on MCP.

