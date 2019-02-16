People with albinism begs Chilima: ‘Please do something today, Please!’

President of the Association of People with Albinism (Apam) Overstone Kondowe visited Vice President Saulos Chilima’s Aare 12 Residence where he delivered a tearful speech about the desperation of people with albinism who are being killed like animals.

In a moving speech, Kondowe, who kept referring to Chilima as ‘Mr. President’ said people with albinism ‘cannot bear another attack, one more attack, one more assault will be too much to bear’.

“Mr. President, last night I went to bed, not sure whether I would wake up in my own bed or not. I went to bed not sure I would wake up with my limbs intact or not.”

“I went to bed, not sure I would witness one more beautiful sunrise or not… Not because I am terminally ill, and the Doctor has given me a few hours to live, but because I and my brothers and sisters with Albinism are being sought after, to be killed, our organs harvested and sold perhaps for a bag of gold and silver,” Kondowe told an attentive Chilima.

“Mr. President, at the deepest of despair, when I consider death to be an end to this suffering, there too I am reminded that death will not let me rest… death will not bring peace to this suffering… because even in death, my tomb will be desecrated, my grave opened up and my bones harvested. Even in death, there is no rest, there is no peace for persons with Albinism in Malawi.”

“Mr. President, as a President of the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi, (APAM), today I am not here to deliver a speech to you. I am here to make a plea to you. Please do something today. Please do something today. We cannot bear another attack…One more attack, one more assault will be too much,” said an emotional Kondowe.

He said government developed a National Action Plan for persons with Albinism (2018-2023) and this was a ray of hope to persons with Albinism but wondered on the list of government priorities.

“To date no dime, no cent has been committed by the government to implement this plan. No structure exists to implement this plan. To date, that Action plan is still just a bunch of paper that makes no difference in the lives of persons with Albinism.”

“As persons with Albinism, we feel let down by our government. As citizens of this country, we feel cheated and shortchanged. We have been given a cheque, yet the bank says there is no money in this account,” said Kondowe.

He said apart from people with albinism living in perpetual fear of being abducted and of being killed, they also have limited opportunities to education, justice, health, skills development and employment.

In cases where one is successful to have access to such, they are often met with institutions and services that are not tailor-made to the special needs of persons with Albinism. Institutions often times are just unresponsive to our needs.

“Mr. President, there are only 13,000-15,000 persons with Albinism in Malawi. Surely, that is not too big a population to protect. That is not too big a population to educate. That is not too big a population to provide health services for. With a leadership heart that is willing, with proper planning and targeting, we believe our needs can be met by our own government. As persons with Albinism, we do NOT believe that our challenges are insurmountable,” said Kondowe.

“We need action now. We want to see this country as our own like anybody else. We are tired of empty promises that have lingered in our minds for the past 4 years. We are pleased to tell you that during campaign, you should be raising awareness on the persons with albinism and outright condemn the attack and bring those involved to book,” added Kondowe.

“You may wish to know that on 3rd March, we are holding a vigil at the State House to demand with aim of pile pressure on government in-order our needs are met with urgency. As such, we need your support in terms of finances, materials and your presence towards the vigil,” said Kondowe.

“Our lives are at the mercy of murderers. We are not even aware of what will become of us a second after this meeting and what our fellow brothers and sisters are experiencing right now. We need your commitment to this!” begged Kondowe.

Since November 2014, the number of reported crimes against people with albinism in Malawi has risen to 152, including 25 murders and more than 10 people missing, according to Apam.

Malawi Government is facing accusations that it has failed people with albinism whose fundamental right to life is at stake.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :