MEC gives embattled Mzimba Hora parliamentary aspirant days to provide symbols after DPP dumped him

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has given Henry Mumba, a Mzimba Hora parliamentary aspirant who has been dumped by the ruling party up to this Sunday to provide a symbol to the pollster if he wishes to stand as a parliamentary candidate.

This follows the decision by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to withdraw his candidacy from MEC and replace him with Martha Mzomera Ngwira, wife to Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, incumbent member of parliament.

Mzomera Ngwira has been disqualified after the High Court declared him bankruptcy.

A letter from MEC to Mumba tells the former diplomat that his candidacy on DPP ticket has been withdrawn following a letter from party secretary general Grezeder Jeffrey.

The letter then tells Mumba to submit a symbol to MEC by February 17 if he wants to stand as an independent MP.

The letter from Grezeder to MEC however does not say why Mumba’s candidacy has been withdrawn by the party in preference for the wife to Christopher Mzomera Ngwira.

