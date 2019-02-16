Belgium camping to expose and motivate Malawi U-23 players – Mwase

Malawi Under 23 head coach Mecke Mwase has expressed delight over Football Association of Malawi (FAM) decision to have the junior Flames undergo a camp training in Europe in readiness for the 2019 Afcon qualifying match against Zambia next month.
The team will fly out to Belgium on Saturday for a two week long training camp.
While in Belgium, the team is expected to play seven training matches with top Belgian teams before flying out to Egypt on 3rd March for another friendly match against Egypt U 23 national team on 8th March.
The team will return home on 9th March ahead of Zambia matches on 20th March at home and and later a return leg on 26th away in Lusaka, Zambia.
Mwase said the trip will give him a good platform to prepare his team against an experienced Zambian team.
“The Europe camp will expose and motivate the players but above that will help us to improve techically by playing againist high level players,” Mwase told Malawi FA website.
Below is a full list of delegation flying to Belgium.
GOALKEEPERS
1. Rabson Chiyenda – Nyasa Big Bullets
2. Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers
3. Charles Thom – Dwangwa United FC
DEFENDERS
4. Charles Petro – Nyasa Big Bullets
5. Trevor Kalema – Silver Strikers
6. Mark Fodya – Silver Strikers
7. Hadji Wali – Silver Strikers
8. Chembezi Denis – Be Forward Wanderers
9. Precious Sambani – Nyasa Big Bullets
10. Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers
11. Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers
12. Gomezgani Chirwa – Nyasa Big Bullets
MIDFIELDERS
13. Peter Banda – Griffin Young Stars
14. Isaac Kaliyati – Be Forward Wanderers
15. Chimwemwe Idana – Nyasa Big Bullets
16. Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets
17. Enerst Tambe – Be Forward Wanderers
18. Laurent Banda – TN Stars
19. Gregory Nachipo – Blue Eagles FC
20. Francis Mkonda – Masters Security
21. Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers
STRIKERS
22. Batison Chikaiko – Tigers FC
23. Patrick Phiri – Nyasa Big Bullets
24. Hassan Kajoke – Nyasa Big Bullets
25. Juma Yatina – Masters Security
TECHNICAL STAFF
25. Ron Van Geneugden – National Coach
26. Meck Mwase – Head Coach
27. Peter Mponda – Assistant Coach
28. Bob Mpinganjira – Assistant Coach
29. Swadick Sanudi – Goalkeepers Coach
30. Charles Kamanga – Team Manager
31. Aubrey Nankhuni – Assistant Manager
32. Chikondi Mandalasi – Physiotherapist
33. Happy Tembo – Team Doctor
34. Rashid Ntelela – Head of delegation
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply