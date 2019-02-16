Belgium camping to expose and motivate Malawi U-23 players – Mwase

Malawi Under 23 head coach Mecke Mwase has expressed delight over Football Association of Malawi (FAM) decision to have the junior Flames undergo a camp training in Europe in readiness for the 2019 Afcon qualifying match against Zambia next month.

The team will fly out to Belgium on Saturday for a two week long training camp.

While in Belgium, the team is expected to play seven training matches with top Belgian teams before flying out to Egypt on 3rd March for another friendly match against Egypt U 23 national team on 8th March.

The team will return home on 9th March ahead of Zambia matches on 20th March at home and and later a return leg on 26th away in Lusaka, Zambia.

Mwase said the trip will give him a good platform to prepare his team against an experienced Zambian team.

“The Europe camp will expose and motivate the players but above that will help us to improve techically by playing againist high level players,” Mwase told Malawi FA website.

Below is a full list of delegation flying to Belgium.

GOALKEEPERS

1. Rabson Chiyenda – Nyasa Big Bullets

2. Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers

3. Charles Thom – Dwangwa United FC

DEFENDERS

4. Charles Petro – Nyasa Big Bullets

5. Trevor Kalema – Silver Strikers

6. Mark Fodya – Silver Strikers

7. Hadji Wali – Silver Strikers

8. Chembezi Denis – Be Forward Wanderers

9. Precious Sambani – Nyasa Big Bullets

10. Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers

11. Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers

12. Gomezgani Chirwa – Nyasa Big Bullets

MIDFIELDERS

13. Peter Banda – Griffin Young Stars

14. Isaac Kaliyati – Be Forward Wanderers

15. Chimwemwe Idana – Nyasa Big Bullets

16. Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets

17. Enerst Tambe – Be Forward Wanderers

18. Laurent Banda – TN Stars

19. Gregory Nachipo – Blue Eagles FC

20. Francis Mkonda – Masters Security

21. Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers

STRIKERS

22. Batison Chikaiko – Tigers FC

23. Patrick Phiri – Nyasa Big Bullets

24. Hassan Kajoke – Nyasa Big Bullets

25. Juma Yatina – Masters Security

TECHNICAL STAFF

25. Ron Van Geneugden – National Coach

26. Meck Mwase – Head Coach

27. Peter Mponda – Assistant Coach

28. Bob Mpinganjira – Assistant Coach

29. Swadick Sanudi – Goalkeepers Coach

30. Charles Kamanga – Team Manager

31. Aubrey Nankhuni – Assistant Manager

32. Chikondi Mandalasi – Physiotherapist

33. Happy Tembo – Team Doctor

34. Rashid Ntelela – Head of delegation

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :