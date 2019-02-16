Civil Sporting for new blood, releases surplus to requirements

Civil Sporting Club management has released some of its players as it continues with the restructuring exercise ahead of the 2019 soccer season.

Team Manager Gabriel Chirwa said among those shown the exit door are Patrick Thupi, Ignitious Makoloni, Ferguson Ntondo and Frank Phiri.

Chirwa said they intend to bring some new blood into the team.

“It has been our traditional to bring in new players from lower leagues and some from rural areas so this is part of the process. As Civil we don’t go for big names on the market but we nurture talent on our own” said Chirwa.

Chirwa said the offloaded players will still be receiving their salaries until June this year when their respective contracts expires.

“We don’t want to be in breach of contract” said Chirwa.

Meanwhile, Chirwa said preparations are going on well and they anticipate a productive 2019 soccer season.

So far, Civil has lost one key player Gomezgani Chirwa who has joined Nyasa Big Bullets.

The gifted right back penned a three year deal with the People’s Team.

The club is currently conducting trials and among those trying their luck are former Dwangwa United Sam Gunda, Patience Kalumo, Sammy Phiri, Lucky Mdezo and Wister Phiri.

