Police say body found in Dedza not of Goodson

February 16, 2019

Malawi Police Service (MPS)say a body which was found in Dedza on Friday with dismembered body parts is not that of a 14-year-old person with albinism Goodson Makanjira who was abducted this week.

MPS spokesperson James Kadadzera said this after some radio stations carried the story which also dominated the social media.

“We are still looking for Goodson. Let me take advantage of this to inform the nation that the body which was found in the district on Friday is not that of Goodson,’ he said.

Kadadzera said four people, whom he described as key suspects, have been arrested.

” They are helping us with the investigations. We will have a breakthrough very soon,” he said.

Reports indicate that one of the suspects is the step father to Goodson.

