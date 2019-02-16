Ex-Malawi minister and UDF patron Patrick Mbewe dies 

Former Malawi Cabinet minister who was also one of the founders of United Democratic Front (UDF) and pioneers of multi-party democracy, Patrick Mbewe has died.

Mbewe, a prominent businessman was until his death a co-patron of UDF with former president Bakili Muluzi.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga confirmed the development through his official Facebook page.

“Patron Patrick Mbewe, why you? Why now? Death you are so cruel” mourned Ndanga.

When contacted by Nyasa Times to get more details, Ndanga said the details of the funeral will be released later as they wait for family to decide.

“Patrick Mbewe deserves a befitting tribute. He served Malawi deligently and has been a fine gentleman through and through,” he said.

Mbewe was one of the founders and Patron of UDF, the first democratically elected political party to have ruled Malawi between 1994 and 2004.

He served as Parliamentarian in Chiradzuru Cemtral constituency as well different ministerial positions .

At one pointing in time, Mbewe resigned from his cabinet position as Minister of State in the Office of The President and Cabinet (OPC) on special matters citing medical grounds as the main reason.

But his resignation raised eyebrows as it happened days after the Bakili Muluzi had fired two of his party governors Mawu Lumwira of Zomba and Ackim Ntaja of Chiradzuru for standing against amendment and adoption of new UDF constitution.

The constitution was re-drafted to specifically accommodate Muluzi’s chosen heir Bingu wa Mutharika and the newly endorsed position of the party’s chairmanship which Muluzi requires for himself.

He has until his death been playing an advisory role to the party National Executive Council (NEC).

Ndanga said the party was saddened by Mwamondwe’s demise.

