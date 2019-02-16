Police arrest man found with election materials

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a man who has been found with election materials.
Nyasa Times sources at police headquarters in Lilongwe say the law enforcers arrested Manase Josam by mobile police in Area 25 on February 14.
“When they went to his house, they found 2 bags full of National Registration Bureau materials, national IDs for local monitors for Tsabango and Pemba areas in Lilongwe.”
The source also said the police found some voting materials in the house.
Police spokesperson James Kadadzera asked for more time to get the details on the matter whilst Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said he would comment after the police.
This comes after months MEC crucial election laptop was discovered dumped in Mozambique.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Musayerekezr. Izi ndiye tithana
I am interested to know which party this thug belongs to – aulule. I am not surprised MEC has decided to ban the announcemnt of election results by an official broadcaster. The whole system knows something and they could be waiting for rewards as was the case when Bingu won with a landslide in 2009. He offered free jobs to Fegus Lipenga to become Director of Broadcating at MACRA, Nankwenya to be an attache at the foreign mission in the US and late Bandawe who was then Chief Elections Officer, High Commissioner in Lusaka. This is also going to happen… Read more »
Sad we still have dumb people in this country!! Why would you be involved is such risks.