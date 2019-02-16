Police arrest man found with election materials

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a man who has been found with election materials.

Nyasa Times sources at police headquarters in Lilongwe say the law enforcers arrested Manase Josam by mobile police in Area 25 on February 14.

“When they went to his house, they found 2 bags full of National Registration Bureau materials, national IDs for local monitors for Tsabango and Pemba areas in Lilongwe.”

The source also said the police found some voting materials in the house.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera asked for more time to get the details on the matter whilst Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said he would comment after the police.

This comes after months MEC crucial election laptop was discovered dumped in Mozambique.

