Aspiring MPs with albinism want Malawi police to swiftly probe killings to polls

Two persons with albinism, who are vying for parliamentary seats in the May 21 Treipartite Elections, have asked the police to swiftly investigate reports that the killings of people with albinism are always on the rise when elections are due.

This follows a study which the UN commissioned in some countries in Africa where the killings were rampant.

Alex Machila, who has joined the parliamentary race in Blantyre south on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket said there was need to get to the bottom of the issue.

“We can only know the truth if our police does its own investigations. It is sad that these things are happening in this age and era,” he said.

Another person with albinism, Steven Brian Burgess who wants to be member of parliament for Zomba central said it is disappointing that some people think they can get power by using other people’s bones.

“Democracy brings opportunities but not the opportunities to kill other people so that you go to parliament or State House,” said Burgess.

Police Inspector General Rodney Jose said the law enforcers would undertake the investigations.

Both opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTP Party president Saulos Chilima have called on the State security to put an end to killings and abductions of persons with albinism in the country.

President Peter Mutharika has also condemned the atrocities against people with albinism, urging police to catch the perpetrators and let them rot in jail.

Since 2014, an unprecedented wave of abductions and killings of people with albinism have occurred in the country.

People with albinism are targeted for their body parts in the belief that they contain magical powers. The current population of people with albinism in Malawi is estimated at around 10 000.

