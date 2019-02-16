Police arrest Chinese man over forced oral sex with Malawi teen boy

February 16, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 53-year-old Chinese  national Robi Pingfan for forcing himself on his 18-year-boy house worker.

Police spokesperson for Lilongwe Kingsley Dandaula confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times.

He said the Chinese contractor  called the boy at the construction site to take a pipe to his office where he forced the boy to have oral sex with him (he put his penis in the mouth of the boy and ejaculated in the mouth of the boy.).

“After that the Chinese gave the boy K200 as token of appreciation,” said Dandaula.

Dandaula said the boy reported the matter to Kawale police.

The boy then was given a letter for medical examination which showed that he was indeed sexually abused.

“He has since been charge with unnatural acts charges,” said Dandaula.

Dandaula said the Chinese will  be brought to courts for the formal charges on Monday.

This comes at a time when the relationship between some Malawians and some Chinese is fraught as the Chinese are accused of mistreating local workers.

 

Bystander
Guest
Bystander

Why are you hiding his identity. You treat Malawians differently. Why?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
Bystander
Guest
Bystander

We want the identity of the Chinese. He doesn’t have to be given preferential treatment

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago

