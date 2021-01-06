Peoples awards SPAR City Centre competition winner

January 6, 2021 Mc Donald Chapalapata Be the first to comment

Peoples Trading Centre (PTC) under the SPAR franchise has  handed over a mountain bike to the winner of SPAR City Centre festive competition in Lilongwe.

SPAR City Centre Store Manager Charles Matita (right) presents the Mountain Bike to winner Matilda Namondwe

Spar City Centre Store Manager Charles Matita presented the bike to the winner Matilda Namondwe on Monday.

In an interview People’s Marketing and Communications Manager Chiku Kaphuka said the just ended year was tough for business but thanks their customers for demonstrating loyalty to the brand.

“It was fitting for PTC to give back and appreciate their unwavering support,” said Kaphuka.

On her part, Namondwe thanked PTC for running the competition during the festive season.

“I feel so happy and I am over the moon to be the 2020 SPAR City Centre mountain bike competition winner. It is a dream come true and I owe it to God. All in all, I commend SPAR City Centre for the great initiative this past festive season. This bike is my New Year’s present,” said Namondwe.

To enter the competition that run from 24 December to 31 December 2020, a customer was required to buy goods worth a minimum of K30,000 at the Spar City Centre store in Lilongwe.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Financial crisis hits Kasungu municipal council: Workers not paid salary, gratuity

Irate direct employees at Kasungu municipal council on Tuesday nearly closed the council offices over its failure to pay them...

Close