People’s Choice Online Awards introduced in Malawi

Aimed at celebrating and awarding individuals, brands or companies who have contributed in creating content that facilitate talent growth and innovation to the digital world, the People’s Choice Online (PECO) Awards have been introduced in Malawi.

Malawi PECO Awards further aim at creating room for creativity and competition amongst creatives, corporates, social media users and the general public.

“The Malawi PECO Awards are by the people and for the people in the social media and internet space hence both the journey to, and the award ceremony promise to be biggest viral event in Malawi,” said Malawi PECO Awards director Temwani Luhanga in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Some of the special awards to be given out include social media influencer of the year (male and female), socialite of the year (male and female), best internet provider, best digital banking innovation, most viewed YouTube video, most downloaded song and best Facebook page.

According to the statement, the full list of categories will be released in due course.

“Malawi PECO Awards management believes Malawi has room for more awards hence the establishment of these awards that accommodate a wide range of categories,” the statement added.

PECO Awards have also partnered with television and radio stations to live broadcast the ceremony.

Television and radio promos will soon be running ahead of the ceremony.

The Malawi PECO Awards virtual ceremony will be held in 2021 last quarter.

For sponsorship and partnerships, contact: Harold Kapindu on 0882640450, Email: [email protected] or Temwani Luhanga on 0999231472, Email: [email protected]­.com.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!