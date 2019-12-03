Persons with Albinism in Malawi hails death sentence penalty on killers

December 3, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has hailed a recent High Court sentencing of four people to death for killing a person with albinism, saying this would deter further killings.

The High Court in Blantyre sentenced the four to death for killing 21-year-old Eneles Nkhata of Dowa.

APAM president Ian Simbota however said the deterrent of killings of persons with albinism should not be left to courts only, saying it is the responsibility of everyone.

“Everyone should ensure that justice prevails, that the killers get stiff penalties they deserve,” he said.

The four convicts are Gerald Phiri, an uncle to the deceased, Medson Madzialenga, Damisoni Manyoni and Isaac Msambalume.

Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

This sentence will not be carried out so what is the point of giving? Just to silence and appease the association.>

2 hours ago
Vincent Chigalu
Guest
Vincent Chigalu

Kafera zaweni.Okutumawo ali phee ndi moyo iwe kafera kusata

3 hours ago
Vincent Chigalu
Guest
Vincent Chigalu

Tit for tat

3 hours ago