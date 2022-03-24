Peter Banda nominated for Monthly Award for club

Tanzania-based Malawian player Peter Banda has been nominated for Player of the Month Award for his Tanzania’s top-flight league club Simba SC.

According to the team’s website, simbasc.co.tz, the former Griffin Saenda Youngsters and Nyasa Big Bullets, was nominated alongside right-back Tanzanian Shomari Kapombe and Senegalise midfielder Pape Ousmane Sakho.

Son to former Bullets forward the late Chikondi Banda, was initially nominated in the top and then made the cut in the last three shorlist.

Reads the report in part: “Three stars have reached the final of the Emirate Aluminum ACP Simba Fans Player of the Month. The stars are right-back Shomari Kapombe, midfielder Pape Ousmane Sakho and winger Peter Banda. Central defenders Joash Onyango and Henock Inonga entered the top five but after the play-offs remain Kapombe, Sakho and Banda.

In March, we have played four matches where Kapombe has played three and provided two assists. Sakho has played four matches scoring two goals and one assist.

Banda has played four games without scoring but helping to score one goal. The winner will be announced after a large vote from fans via our website.

Voting will begin today [yesterday] at 10pm until March 27 when the winner will receive 2 million Tanzanian shillings (about K730 000).

Football analyst, George Kaudza-Masina said this could help him negotiate for a better deal.

“The nomination of Peter Banda for Player of the Month at Simba SC is a plus to his career as it increases his value as a player. Man of the Match, Player of the Match and Player of the Season accolades tend to put a player in class of his own. More so, such milestones are likely to attract more suitors which might be beneficial to his club, himself and the national team.

