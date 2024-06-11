Petra urges political parties to lock hands in the search and rescue mission of the missing plane

People’s Transformation Party (Petra) has called on political parties across the country to come together and join ongoing efforts for the plane carrying vice president Saulos Chilima and his entourage.

Petra has made the call in a statement signed by its Secretary General Boniface Nyenyezi.

The party says it has joined all Malawians in the wait for precise information on the disappearance of the plane.

Petra says it wishes the search team well as it continues with its efforts that require courage and perseverance until the plane is found and the status of its passengers is known.

“Our thoughts go to the families and relatives of the occupants of this aircraft during this unbearable and long wait for information on their beloved ones,” part of the statement reads.

