Phalombe woman kills man over debt

A 35-year-old woman, Chimwemwe Salawe, is in police custody in Phalombe for allegedly killing a man who failed to settle debt.

The incident occurred at Holy Family Mission Hospital around 11am on Sunday.

Phalombe Police spokesperson Jimmy Kapanga identified the deceased as a 25-year-old man Emmanuel Maganga.

Kapanga said the deceased bought some goods on credit from the suspect three months ago, but was not able to settle his debt with her.

And when they met on Sunday, Salawe locked up the deceased in her vehicle and drove with him for a distance.

However, while inside the vehicle, the deceased started vomiting and became so weak.

Salawe rushed with the deceased to Zomba Central hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“We believe that the deceased was given a poison substance by the suspect,” said Kapanga.

Meanwhile, the police have collected samples from the departed Maganga for further investigation.

Salawe hails from Poko Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mchinji district.

