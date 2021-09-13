State House rues public pressure on Chakwera to release contents of Public Sector Systems Review and DHRMD reports

State House has rued the pressure the public is piling on President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to make public contents of the report on Public Sector Systems Review and the another report he demanded from the Department of Human Resources Management and Development (DHRMD) over delays of civil servants salaries.

On 14 February 2021, Chakwera delegated the Vice-President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima to form and lead the taskforce during his weekly National Address on the War on Covid-19 in which the President bemoaned lack of accountability and abuse of funds meant for the fight against the pandemic.

“We all know that the rot we have all expressed outrage about goes deeper than Covid-19 funds. If we are going to root out the problem of waste, abuse, and theft of public resources, we must admit that these are behaviours that have poisoned our values as a nation and have corroded our entire government system,” he said.

Chakwera said it is the whole system that is corrupt and therefore the need to clean it up as a whole.

“We must conduct a comprehensive review and overhaul of the three government systems of allowances, of procurement, and of employment contracts. That is the public sector reform that this country needs most urgently,” he said.

Chakwera gave the taskforce 90 days to deliver the report to the State House, the Chilima duly did.

But when Chilima submitted the report, the President kept its contents under wraps.

This prompted social commentators and human rights activists to demand that the President should release the contents of the report.

They said this would help Chakwera prove to the world that he is indeed accountable to the electorate and that he is a champion of the Access to Information.

The President also courted public criticism for refusing to disclose the contents of the report he demanded from DHRMD over perennial delays of civil servants’ salaries.

But during a bi-weekly press briefing at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe today, State House Director of Communication, Sean Tsanzo Kampondeni, decried the tendency by Malawians to demand knowledge of the contents of the reports directed to the State House.

Kampondeni argued that Chakwera is at liberty to release the contents of the report or not.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!