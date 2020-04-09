Pharmanova Malawi Ltd donates disinfectants to KCH, Queens Hospital  to curb Covid-19

Pharmanova Malawi Limited (PLM) has made an incredibly generous donation Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe of hand sanitisers and other disinfectants a week after a similar gestre to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

The firm’s quality assurance manager Tawanda Musasa said as part of their response to the coronavirus outbreak, the donation is valued about K5 million and all material are locally manufactured by Pharmanova.

“In times of epidemics such as Covid-19 is it the healthcare workers that are at a high risk of getting infected as they attend to patients.

“It is this regard that we decided to intervene to mitigate the risk by providing hand sanitisers; antiseptics and disinfectants to Kamuzu Central Hospital,” said Musasa.

The items included hand sanitisers, chlorine based Waterguard, Novacide and a general purpose antiseptic and power disinfectant called Novashield.

Musasa said the items will create a conducive environment for the healthcare workers amidst virus threat.

He said Pharmanova felt compelled to help in view of the number of people that visit the referral facilities every day.

“So, as an organisation in pharmaceutical industry, we felt compelled to help and lessen the pressure the facilities have,” he said.

KCH hospital director Jonathan Ngoma and Queens Hospital chief health administrator Gibson Ngwira thanked Pharmanova for the donation.

Pharmanova is one of the largest medicine manufacturing companies in Malawi and also one of the biggest suppliers of off the counter (OTC) products has been in operation for over 40 years.

Among the list of products produced by Pharmanova are OCT medicines such as Panado, Cafemol, Novasprin, Hedax, Novafen, Novidar SP, Drews Liver Salt, Phipps Milk of Magnesia, Phipps Gripe Water and Stearns Cough Remedies.

The company also produces prescription medicines such as Novabarbitobe, Novazole, Novidar, Novamphenicol, Supadoxene, Novamox, Novatris and Novaphyline. Its skin care cosmetic creams include Hinds Pink Cream, Camphor Cream and Novaseline.

