UTM welcomes MP Chipungu who floored Chimulirenji in Ntcheu

April 9, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Opposition UTM Party whose leader Saulos Klaus Chilima is State Vice President has increased its parliamentary representation to five after welcoming independent legislator or Ntcheu North East Arthur Chipungu who floored Everton Chimulirenji in last year’s elections.

MP Arthur Chipungu now UTM member
UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati welcome MP Arthur Chipungu in the party

Speaking at Kabekete Scottish CDSS where he was officially welcomed into the UTM fold, Chipungu said it was his long time wish to be a UTM member.

“I am happy today because all what I had wanted at the start of my political career has happened. I have always wanted to be UTM but God has His own time of doing things. Today is the time,” said Chipungu.

“Above all I am impressed with the leadership and the vision of the party. I believe Dr. Chilima knows what needs to be done for this country,” he added.

Earlier, Traditional Authority Ganya said the decision to join UTM had his blessings and that Chipungu was a development conscious MP.

Welcoming the new lawmaker into the red fold, UTM secretary genera; Patricia Kaliati  said the party was grateful for the decision that Chipungu has made.

“We thank you the people of this constituency for directing your MP to join UTM. Let us work together. We have the best ever policies to transform this country,” said Kaliati.

At the same function, the party conducted civic education on the  prevention of coronavirus outbreak  as well as outlining measures that communities must do to avoid contracting the virus.

The people were given free tablets of soap and urged to ensure that whoever visits their homes must wash their hands.

Sitting arrangements were also strictly adhered to Covid-19 WHO measures as people were spaced at more than one metre each and some had masks on them.

Forgive them
Guest
Forgive them

All the best
Mwaonetsa kuti mulibe dyera brother,
Omwe akukunyozani kuti mwalakwitsawa timawati
” bola akanabwera kwathuku” hahaha wapitabe ku winning team
Anthu opanda manyazi inu kumalembetda za unzika ana azaka 10 zokuonerani?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lola
Guest
Lola

Desperado. Trying to boost the miserable number of UTM MPs.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Na bi soo
Guest
Na bi soo

This is welcoming bravo…..!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
