UTM welcomes MP Chipungu who floored Chimulirenji in Ntcheu

Opposition UTM Party whose leader Saulos Klaus Chilima is State Vice President has increased its parliamentary representation to five after welcoming independent legislator or Ntcheu North East Arthur Chipungu who floored Everton Chimulirenji in last year’s elections.

Speaking at Kabekete Scottish CDSS where he was officially welcomed into the UTM fold, Chipungu said it was his long time wish to be a UTM member.

“I am happy today because all what I had wanted at the start of my political career has happened. I have always wanted to be UTM but God has His own time of doing things. Today is the time,” said Chipungu.

“Above all I am impressed with the leadership and the vision of the party. I believe Dr. Chilima knows what needs to be done for this country,” he added.

Earlier, Traditional Authority Ganya said the decision to join UTM had his blessings and that Chipungu was a development conscious MP.

Welcoming the new lawmaker into the red fold, UTM secretary genera; Patricia Kaliati said the party was grateful for the decision that Chipungu has made.

“We thank you the people of this constituency for directing your MP to join UTM. Let us work together. We have the best ever policies to transform this country,” said Kaliati.

At the same function, the party conducted civic education on the prevention of coronavirus outbreak as well as outlining measures that communities must do to avoid contracting the virus.

The people were given free tablets of soap and urged to ensure that whoever visits their homes must wash their hands.

Sitting arrangements were also strictly adhered to Covid-19 WHO measures as people were spaced at more than one metre each and some had masks on them.

