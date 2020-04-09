NSO put on hold amid blood suckers attacks

Officials from the National Statistics Office (NSO) have put on hold a survey following attacks over blood suckers myths.

NSO spokesperson Kingsley Manda has confirmed that the biological and behavioural survey has been suspended until the issue of the blood suckers dies out.

“The survey involves collection of blood samples in some districts. With the blood suckers issue, we cannot control because that would be putting lives of our data collectors at risk,” he said.

He said the data collectors came under severe attack last week in Nkhata Bay and had their vehicle smashed as an angry mob suspected them to be blood suckers.

The survey was being conducted in selected districts in the country which include Lilongwe, Mchinji, Nkhata Bay and a dozen other districts.

At least a dozen people have been killed in connection with the blood suckers myths across the country, including two Mozambicans who were on their way to Tanzania but were mistaken to be blood suckers in Karonga.

