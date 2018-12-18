Phase two of voters’ roll inspection commence

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that the second phase of voters’ register inspection and verification will commence Tuesday 18th December 2018.

The voters verification exercise

A statement released on Monday signed by Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika indicates that the second phase will run up to22nd December, 2018.

The phase will cover seven districts namely Lilongwe, Ntcheu, Blantyre, Mwanza,Neno, Nsanje and Chikhwawa districts.

“All registered voters in the covered councils are encouraged to visit thecentres where they registered as voters to verify correctness of their details in the voters register,” reads part of the statement.

During this period, the Commission will also process transfers for registered voters that have moved into the councils covered under phase two.

“The voters, with their voter certificate, have to present themselves at the centre they want to cast their vote and ask for a transfer. Registered voters who lost their certificates should also go to the centres where they registered to get duplicate certificates which will enable them voteeasily on May 21, 2019” reads the statement.

The Commission is also informing all registered voters that they can now verify their voter details using cell phones by dialing *2019# and later follow theinstructions.

This service is free and available to TNM and Airtel subscribers.

If there are any errors in the registration information or the system responds that the details are not available, voters are encouraged to visit the centre where they registered to be assisted accordingly.

The Commission in collaboration with the National Registration Bureau (NRB)will, alongside the voter verification exercise, distribute national IDs to all Malawians that had registered during the time of voter registration.

Meanwhile, the Commission has appealed to all candidates and political party leaders that during their meetings they encourage their followers to undergo the voters register verification exercise.

