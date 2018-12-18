TNM gives war veterans early Christmas

TNM has raised the festive season excitement tempo to Malawian soldiers who fought in the two World Wars by donation various food items worth K200,000 to the Zomba based war veterans.

Good gesture: TNM donates to war heroes

Presenting the Christmas gift, TNM’s Public Relations and Sponsorship Manger Limbani Nsapato said the donation aims to uplift the spirits of good old men in uniform by sharing with them some of the foods that many Malawians will be enjoying this festive season.

“Christmas is at ime when everyone looks forward to eating the best food and getting treated to something special and we at TNM decided to visit and present our heroes with selected foodstuffs for their eating pleasure,” Nsapato said.

Nsapato said the donation represents the goodwill of TNM in keeping with festive season tradition of reaching out to underprivileged sections of society.

“As given the objective is to extend the spirit of sharing and love during Christmas and New Year, TNM Plc has decided to join government efforts to make sure that old soldiers never lack basic necessities like food during this coming festive season.

“The festive season is the best time to reach out to those in need as they are faced with numerous challenges that make it difficult for them to afford or access adecent meal,” he said.

He said the company was extremely happy to pay a visit to the old soldiers as partof this year’s festive season celebrations.

Memorable Order of Tin Hats in Malawi Chairman Jonnie Nicolau hailed TNM for partnering with the organisationin supporting the war veterans.

One of recipients Staff Sergeant James Matupa described the donation as timely considering is in independence celebration.

“We are very grateful to TNM for this kind gesture. This is timely donation to us as Christmas and new year celebrations are around the corner. We feel proud to celebrate this year’s festive season in style courtesy of TNM,” said Matupa

The items donated includes assorted groceries valued at overK200,000.

During this year’s 54rd Independence anniversary celebrations TNM Plc made a similar donation of assorted food items and blankets worth about K500 000 to the good old men in uniform who fought in the two World Wars.

