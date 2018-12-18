Mike Akitivi surrenders his heart to Malawian ladies in new song

Mike Akitivi also known as Pulambala has realeased his latest song

tittled ‘Ndatopa kusilila Beyonce‘.

Mike Akitivi

The song basically centres much on appreciating the beauty of Malawian ladies.

Speaking exclusively to Nyasa Times, Akitivi lamented it is high time

Malawian men begin to appreciate the beauty of our local ladies.

“You will notice that most men are fond of admiring and appreciating women from overseas undermining our own yet at the end of the day it’s

the Malawian ladies they date or get married to” said Akitivi”.

“It is not that I am saying women from other countries are not beautiful but rather I feel that our ladies are more beautiful and can match the girls most of Malawian men admires even those from Euroos or America” he added.

However, Akitivi who trades under the Mathumela Productions Label which is owned by musician-cum-producer Lawrence ‘Lulu’ Khwisa

admitted that: “sometimes our ladies don’t surpass fellow women in

Europe or America interms of fashion beauty because of poverty”.

In one of the verses Akitivi sings: Chikakhala Cha kwathu kuno

ndichoipa/ Chikakhala Cha kunja nde sichoipa/ mind set ofunika change/

Nabanda sikudzala kotayila change/Pena umphwawi umabisa kukongola koma soap asamachite kukongola/ omwenye ndi ozungu ochita kukongola

akumalawi omwewa kufuna atasomphola.

“Basically the take home message from the song is let us not always

appreciate zakunja, let’s appreciate what we have in the plate and

make our ladies happy since women are always happy when we appreciate

their beauty or when they do good”.

Akitivi is set to launch his debut album called Pulambala on 2rd March

2019 at Chez Mtemba Entertainment Centre.

Ndatopa Kusilira Beyonce audio track can be downloaded through:

http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=10799

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :