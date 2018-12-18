Omar defeats Kambala to be UTM purse keeper

December 18, 2018 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Newton Kambala who moved from his United TransformationParty (UTP) to be in  UTM party on Monday was one of the major losers at  its elective convention in Lilongwe.

Chilima with UTM treasurer general Omar

Kambala, who is one of the major financiers of UTM, lost to Lilongwe-based  businessman  Iqbar Omar in the race for treasurer general post.

However, Kambala was gracious in defeat and pledged to continue “giving it all “ to support UTM and its leader  Saulos Chilima.

During the convention, where most positions were unopposed, the 892 delegates elected musician-cum-politician Lucius Banda as campaign director while comedian-cum-politician Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo was elected director of youth.

Other artists elected in UTM included comedian  Nicheal Usi of Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu network who was elected as director of strategic planning and  gospel singer and legislator Allan  Ngumuya as deputy organising secretary. The national organising secretary is Willet Kalonga MP.

Former MP Anita Jumbe Kalinde was elected  director of political affairs while Levi Luwemba was voted deputy secretary general.

Other candidates  had no opposition, such as Patricia Kaliati, who has assumed the position ofsecretary general, former  first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri (formerlyMuluzi) as director of women, Paul Chibingu as director of elections and Joseph Chidanti Malunga  as director of publicity.

Also elected unopposed was Yassin Maoni as Director of Legal Affairs.

Several deputy directors went unopposed, they included: Deputy Director of Political Affairs: Emily Chinthu Phiri, Maquenda Chunga(Deputy National Campaign Director ) , Charles Kazembe (Deputy Director of Economic Development), Olipa Muyawa (Deputy National Treasurer),  Alice KanyaniJohnson  (Deputy Director of Strategic Planning), Deputy director of Student Affairs Leonard Kamatenda, Annie Nyadani Makuta ( Deputy director of women and Fatima Nkata is deputy director of Diaspora.

The mood was equally electric with top class decorations of UTM’s  red and yellow cloths covering almost every space.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Millias loga Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Millias loga
Guest
Millias loga

So a Nkosi ndi a Makhalira agwetsedwa ndi mzimayi uja based in USA??tinadziwa how can u campaign mumthu ur not there uli ku UK??kuonetsa zibwana zenizeni.i hope ur UTM wins elections koma i see Chkwera as of now leading.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes