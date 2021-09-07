Phyzix appointed Kelfoods Brand Ambassador

Kaleidoscopic rapper, composer, songwriter and producer by weekend but a shrewd marketer and respected banker during the midweek days, Malawi’s topnotch and multi-award winning Afro-hiphop artist, who goes by the moniker, Phyzix, but real name Noel Chikoleka, is a darling of the corporate world and he has done it yet again by becoming the face a Brand Ambassador for one of the country’s leading poultry and animal feed company, Kelfoods.

The Follow the leader hitmaker, Phyzix, who is also popularly known as Gamba wa Suit or Captain Bae has just signed a one-year contract with Kelfoods, a Malawian blossoming local company popularly known selling the people’s favourite eggs, Donna’s Eggs.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, soon after signing the deal on Friday at the magnificent Marriott Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, the Cholapitsa hunk, Phyzix expressed gratitude to management of Kelfoods for recognising him as a brand and for giving him the honour to be the face of the organisation’s products saying it feels great.

“I am so happy. This is great stuff and a positive development to me as a person but also as an artist. I think deals like these represent growth and hope for the entertainment industry, especially for young creatives. Talent is nurtured at a young age. So, when they see that the older generation is getting recognised, it will give them hope and belief that, if they work hard towards growing their brand, they can achieve it,” said the Mwachibwana creator.

Phyzix is the only rapper and hiphop artist in Malawi to have more than 10 albums in his career and also the first African rapper to bag more than 12 nominations in a single calender year and with his Gamba Season project, plus a few chart-topping bangers and dance floor fillers, such as Makofi and Follow the leader in which he featured Daredevils and Eli Njuchi respectively, the Lilongwe born and bred lyrical murderer, Phyzix dominated proceedings of last year, getting 12 nominations and winning seven awards including the best hiphop artist of the year, best song of year and best album of the year among others.

Since then, Phyzix has not stopped flexing his musical muscles and has been consistent in releasing hit singles and just last week he has just released two brand new songs, ‘Wife Material featuring Pon G and Doga and Hayze Engola featuring SevenOmore and Crispy Mw, which are now enjoying massive airplay on all radio stations in Malawi and beyond.

In the year, Phyzix also pushed boundaries when his music entered into BBC’s UK top 20 best songs of the year with his song, Follow the Leader making it into the top five.

Kelfoods Retail Manager Roweena Trindade said: “As Kelfoods, we are delighted to work with Phyzix and we believe that he is the perfect ambassador for our in-demand brand and that he would help the company grow by tapping in on his wide youthful followership.

“Phyzix is a symbol of hardwork, focus and determination and is the hope for the youth and we at Kelfoods, we do believe that the youth of this country needs hope in order them to succeed. They need role models who can make them believe in their dreams and Phyzix is just about that and more.”

However, Trindade kept a tight lid on the deal her company and Phyzix signed and she could not disclose the details of what is contained in the contract.

Said Trindade: “He is a popular artist. I am actually a fan of his; I have loved his music since a young age. He has grown a lot. His music is good and, so, are his music videos. He has a lot of followers both on the local and international scene,” she said.

Trindade said people should expect to see Kelfoods in Phyzix’s music videos, shows, and advertisements.

The ‘Cholapitsa and Makofi’ star gets a fresh deal barely a month after he put a signature to an agreement as the face of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) snacks spearheaded by local company, Chilewe Brands.

Born and raised in Area 12 in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, Noel Chikoleka is professionally known as Phyzix in his music game, is a Malawian rapper, songwriter and record producer and he he is regarded as one of the most successful artists in Malawi.

In 2008, he established his own record label and media company, It’s Only Entertainment – IOE (fka Bantu Records).

Phyzix rose to fame with the release of his successful single “Cholapitsa” (2006) and debut studio album, The Lone Ranger LP (2009) which produced the successful singles “Gamba”, “Usodzi” and “Abwana”.

Phyzix is a multi-award-winning, best-selling and hit-making Hip Hop Artist in Malawian history and he bagged awards for Artist of the Year (Male), Album of the Year (Gamba Season) and Song of the Year (Makofi) at the 2020 Malawi Hip-Hop Awards.

Chikoleka also won the Best Hip Hop Act and Album of the Year (Gamba Season) at the 2020 UMP Awards.

He serves in his community as a Champion for Youth, Women and the Environment. His other stage names are Gamba, Captain Bae, Phyzo & Man Phyzo and apart from being a music artist, Chikoleka also played basketball for the Malawi Basketball national team.

His genres are Hip Hop, Afro Beat, Drill and Trap Music. He has released 14 albums between 2006 and 2021 including joint album with Barry One; The Diaries (2018).

He is a G.O.A.T, for sure.

