New faith based organization born in Malawi

A new faith based organization under the name of United Mission Foundation-Malawi (UMF-Malawi) has been registered with the Council for Non Governmental Organization in Malawi (CONGOMA) and Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Board of Malawi.

UMF-Malawi is an affiliation of the United Mission Foundation (UMF), a Swiss interdenominational organization founded to support the church consolidation reform programmes in developing countries.

UMF-Malawi Public Relations Officer, Kennear Mlowoka, told a press conference in Lilongwe on Saturday that the foundation will officially launch and roll out its operations in the districts of the country in October this year.

“The foundation has aligned its areas of focus to the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS) 111 as well as Malawi 2063 specifically on mindset change and human capital development,” he said.

He said the foundation also recognizes the importance of coordination, partnership and collaboration in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The specific areas of focus include promotion of positive moral and cultural values where religious institutions including Muslims will be engaged to inculcate moral values that are essential in the current democratic dispensation.

Other areas are child education through bursaries and school infrastructure, food and nutrition by helping the communities access nutritional foods.

On agricultural productivity, the foundation will support communities with farm inputs, they will provide social support and women will access loans without interest.

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) executive director, Benedicto Kondowe, welcomed the foundation’s plans, especially in the area of education.

“If implemented, this will help alleviate many challenges the education sector is currently facing in our nation,” he said.

Many students are failing to complete their education due to lack of school fees such that the bursaries will go along way in assisting the needy students, he said.

