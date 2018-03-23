Phyzix, Barry Uno cuts joint album from the ‘Diaries

Two of Malawi’s top seeded urban Afro-pop and hip-hop ghetto superstars have joined forces in unity of purpose and dropped a sizzling floor-filling 12 track album that chronicles their musical journeys form their personal diaries.

The two hip-hop lyrical kingpins, Banker and Marketer, Noel Limbani Chikoleka, but is best known in the music circles as Phyzix have linked up and amalgamated his musical forces with one of country’s greatest and talented hip-hop artist, Barry Uno real name Barry Mkorongo for dual tuneful album project which is expected to be one of the best and loaded collabo music folder.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, King of the Ghetto, the Cholapitsa hitmaker, Phyzix who is also known as Gamba wa Suit, said: “The album is slated to be released later this year, date to be disclosed soon. First single is set to drop sometime in April 2018 as well music videos. We have lined up many activities as part of promotion inclusive launch of the album.”

The Dekha composer, Phyzix disclosed that upcoming album which will be titled, The Diaries, have mainly been expertly produced by the able hands of hugely talented Tricky Beatz and connoisseur GD of the DareDevilz.

The ‘banker wotchuka’ lyrical murderer also divulged that the album has in it songs produced by other equally skilled and gifted producers on the project who include Ace Tee, Blage, BFB, Martin Anjelz and Chance.

Asked why the two artists decided to come together to produce a single album Phyzix said: “We are fans of each other’s work. We are good friends. We represent the 2 major cities in Malawi. We come from the same generation of Hip Hop. We are at a similar stage in life. And it feels right.”

On his part, the Maso Atseguka singer, song writer and performer, Barry Uno rejoined: “It was only right to do so because even though we are from the same generation and being some of the pioneers of hip hop in Malawi, this is the first time we have collaborated and we had to fill in the gap we never took advantage of from the time we all started and flourished musically.”

According to the two hip hop artists, the upcoming album is nothing but a compilation of their respective music journeys that will take the music lovers and everyone else through their artistry life, achievements and failures.

“We have had in our music careers and life in general. It is music from a place of honesty; how we see life and speaking on it based on our respective beliefs and what has shaped us to this point in life,” Barry Uno said.

The joint album which is billed to conquer the music echelons by storm, according the two artists is slated to be released later this year.

Phyzix explained: “The date for the album release will be communicated soon. The First single is set to drop next month, April 2018 as well music videos for the songs.

“We have lined up many activities as part of promotion and this includes the launch of the album. We have put a lot of work in it, and we planned to do the album in three weeks but it took us longer than planned due to power cuts,” added the Mwachibwana composer.

Chikoleka who is married to TV personality and award winning songbird Ruth Kulaisi-Chikoleka said that he decided to work with Barry Uno because life is best lived with others.

Said Phyzix: “Collaboration has always been key in all aspects of life; be it Business, Family and Music. You will go fast alone but far with other people. But make sure there is harmony, mutual interest and mutual benefit for all parties involved to be fully engaged. Therefore, we encourage up and coming musicians to embrace a spirit of working together.”

“Guess there is always time for everything, but right now is perfect because we can address the experiences, challenges and all on this platform way much better, we want to encourage the youth to believe in themselves to become what they want to be in life,” added Mkorongo the Suli wekha sensation who recently turned himself to God and now is into gospel music genre.

