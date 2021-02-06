Pictorial: Funeral of MBC radio presenter Juliet Royo

Sombre mood engulfed HHI Cemetery on Friday morning as Malawi Broadcasting Corporation’s (MBC) Radio 2 personality Juliet Royo was laid to rest.

As the white casket was lowered onto the grave at exactly 11:00 am, choir members were singing, “Mzimu Woyera bwerani mutifungatire popeza adotolo a science nzeru zatha.”

The husband to the late Juliet, who was in a black suit, black glasses and a white mask could not hold his emotions as he kneel down looking up in heaven seeking asking God to receive the soul of his lovely wife.

Juliet, who worked for MBC Radio 2 for eight years died at the age of 30 on Thursday at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

In his eulogy, Prince Chikweba the husband said 16 doctors led by doctor Frank Taulo and Gadama surrounded her bed trying all they could to save her life.

“I must commend these doctors because they managed to enable my wife deliver twins who are fine. After delivery me and my wife were able to communicate as we debated on the names to give our twin kids,” said Prince.

He said Juliet was able to communicate to some of her friends letting them know about the kids.

“My wife was a strong woman because she tried her best to fight labour pains plus Covid-19 which she was diagonised few days ago. Juliet passed away around 3am leaving me behind and the kids,” said Prince, as people, especially women she tears in a quite environment at the cemetery.

” My wife is gone but let us mourn with hope because we cannot question God’s decision. I will try my best to raise my kids the way Juliet could have done,” said Prince.

Steve Liwewe Banda, a boss at Radio 2 FM was so dejected in his eulogy

“We talked a few days ago when she informed me that she was going for labour. What a talented female presenter we had in Juliet and her gap is so huge. We were 12 at Radio 2 and now 11 have been left behind. Juliet was talented, humble and always jovial,” said Liwewe.

In their eulogies the Chikweba family where Royo was married described Juliets death as sad.

“Yesterday we received good news that Julie has delivered twins and before our celebration could even start that’s when we received information that she has passed on. This is heartbreaking,” said the family member.

MBC acting director general Aiden Gumeni has described Royo as “One of the best radio personalities the Corporation has ever had.”

Royo used to present the Breakfast Show, Lunch Time Listening and Sunset Drive. She is also the brain behind a programme called Spotlight.

