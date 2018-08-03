Pictorial: Malawi Queens legend Mzagada laid to rest

This is a pictorial of a burial ceremony of Emma Mzagada,, the former netball player diligently served the Malawi Queens as a top-notch shooter who won numerous individual awards, including the ‘Netball Player of the Year’ accolade on the MBC Entertainers of the Year Programme.- Photos by Arkangel Tembo
