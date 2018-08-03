Pictorial: Malawi Queens legend Mzagada laid to rest

August 3, 2018 Arkangel Tembo -Mana Be the first to comment

Netball Association of Malawi officials carry the coffin of Mzagada

A priest sprinkles the coffin with holy water at a funeral Mass

Mzagada’s daughter in tears

Part of the mourners at the funeral ceremony

Malawi Queens centre Takondwa Lwazi paying tribute to Emma Mzaganda

Sombre faces in mourning attire

The casket being lowered in the grave

James Ndalama laying a wreath representing Sports Minister

This is a pictorial of a burial ceremony of  Emma Mzagada,, the former netball player diligently served the Malawi Queens as a top-notch shooter who won numerous individual awards, including the ‘Netball Player of the Year’ accolade on the MBC Entertainers of the Year Programme.- Photos by Arkangel Tembo

