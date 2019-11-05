Pictorial of Malawi royal wedding guests: Who was the best dressed?

Inkosi Gomani V of the Maseko Ngoni wedded his long-time fiancee Rishaladza Mathebula from South Africa on Saturday at Ntcheu CCAP church followed by a colourful ceremony at Nkolimbo Village ground in the district where there was a star-studded line up of guests, including UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and his wife Mary dressed in beautiful Ngoni attire.

Stylish as ever, Chilima choose a Ngoni warrior garments while his wifeopted for long black traditional dress and matching head gear.

Both the officiation and reception were attended by several prominent government officials and delegations from South Africa and neighbouring countries dominated by the Ngoni tribe.

Among high-profile figures who attended the ceremony were First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, Vice-President Everton Chimulirenji and representatives of some development partners.

