Pictorial of Malawi royal wedding guests: Who was the best dressed?

November 5, 2019

Inkosi Gomani V of the Maseko Ngoni wedded his long-time fiancee Rishaladza Mathebula from South Africa on Saturday at Ntcheu CCAP church followed by a colourful ceremony at Nkolimbo Village ground in the district where there was  a star-studded line up of guests, including UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and his wife Mary  dressed in beautiful Ngoni  attire.

Inkosi ya makosi Gomani family. Pic by Daniel Namwini-Mana
First lady Mutharika hag the bride Rishaladza Khanyisa. Pic by Daniel Namwini-Mana
Chilima with his wife on the right and UTM secretray general Patricia Kaliati on the left
Ministers, Mark Botomani (Left) and Ben Phiri (Right). Pic by Daniel Namwini-Mana
UN aRepresentative greet Inkosikati Gomani 5. Pic by Daniel Namwini-Mana
Ambassador of Japan Kae Yanagisawa greet Inkosikati Gomani 5. Pic by Daniel Namwini-Mana
South African people showcase their traditional dances. Pic by Daniel Namwini-Mana

Stylish as ever, Chilima choose a Ngoni warrior garments while his wifeopted for long black traditional dress and matching head gear.

Both the officiation and reception were attended by several prominent government officials and delegations from South Africa and neighbouring countries dominated by the Ngoni tribe.

Among high-profile figures who attended the ceremony were First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, Vice-President Everton Chimulirenji and representatives of some development partners.

