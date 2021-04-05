Pictorial: Unicef donates ambulance boats to Malawi

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda last Wednesday)received four ambulance boats on behalf of government from Unicef worth over K350 million to promote vaccination among children in hard to reach areas along the lakeshore districts of Likoma, Mangochi, Rumphi and Nkhata Bay.

Chief of health for Unicef Malawi Dr. Tdamte made the donation on behalf of Unicef.

Malawi News Agency photojournalist Zenak Matekenya captured the event.

