Pictorial: Unicef donates ambulance boats to Malawi

April 5, 2021 Zenak Matekenya -Mana Be the first to comment

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda last Wednesday)received four ambulance boats on behalf of government from Unicef worth over K350 million to promote vaccination among children in hard to reach areas along the lakeshore districts of Likoma, Mangochi, Rumphi and Nkhata Bay.

Dr. Tdamte (second left) and Chiponda (r) celebrate aboard an ambulance boat, pic by Zenak Matekenya – Mana
One of operators cleans inside the boast, pic by Zenak Matekenya – Mana
Ride test, Chiponda (second right) aboard 15 seater boat, pic by Zenak Matekenya – Mana
Rumphi District Health Office eight seater boat ferried to the port, pic by Zenak Matekenya – Mana

Chief of health for Unicef Malawi Dr. Tdamte made the donation on behalf of Unicef.

Malawi News Agency photojournalist Zenak Matekenya captured the event.

