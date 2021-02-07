Pictorial: Veteran journalist Felix Mponda buried  in an emotional ceremony

February 7, 2021 Jeromy Kadewere - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The body of  veteran journalist, Felix Mponda, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday at Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital was buried in an emotional ceremony on Saturday morning at  Nancholi, Blantyre.

Prayers during the burial ceremony-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana
Relatives to the late Felix Mponda lay their wreaths-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana
Media representative, Don Napuwa lays his wreath-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana
People attend the funeral of the late Felix Mponda in Nancholi -(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana
Relatives mourn the late Felix Mponda-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana
Remains of the late Felix Mponda arrives in the graveyard-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Mponda, who once worked with MBC, Times Media Group was laid to rest with not more than 50 people due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In his eulogy, veteran journalist Don Napuwa, who once worked with the Ministry of Information described the late Mponda as a  hardworking but humble journalist.

“The media fraternity has lost a dedicated journalist who was always inspiring the young and upcoming journalists. It is sad to be losing such talent because these are the people young journalists expect to tap knowledge from,” said Napuwa.

A Roman Catholic, Mponda is survived by a wife and five children.

