Family dispute claims woman’s life in Mzimba

A 46 -year old woman from Chibalazi village in Mzimba district has killed herself by hanging to the tree over a dispute with her husband.

The deceased has been identified as Patricia Kumwenda who hailed from Daudi village under Inkosi Chindi in Mzimba district.

Patricia was married to Patrick Banda but their marriage fell on the rocks over family issues.

On Friday, she decided to visit her home village in Rumphi and went to her ex-husband to ask for transport money. Unfortunately, the ex-husband denied to give a helping hand.

Displeased with response, Patricia left the place and went to a nearby bush where she hanged herself to the tree.

The matter was reported to Rumphi police and officers visited the scene along with medical personnel from Rumphi District Hospital.

Postmortem revealed that Patricia died due to strangulation.

Police have since appealed to people not to resort killing themselves whenever distressed but should rather seek proper channels to address their grievances.

