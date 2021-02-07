HRDC demand Malawi government to account for K6.2bn Covid-19 funds
Human Rights Defenders Coalition has asked Malawi government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) to explain how the K6.2 billion funds meant for Covid-19 pandemic fight was spent, saying it has received several queries , concerns and tip-offs from the general public suggesting plunder.
President Lazarus Chakwera recently disclosed that K6.2 billion was released to Dodma, and he gave a breakdown of how the funds were spent but raised more questions than answers on some expenditures.
HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence and other leaders, said in a statement dated February 4 2021: “On January 17 2021, President Lazarus Chakwera told the country, through a televised national address, that his administration had, in August 2020, released K6.2 billion for use by Dodma in combating the pandemic.
“According to the President, the K6.2 billion was used as follows: K60 million on planning meetings; K535 million facilitating the return of Malawians from South Africa; K185 million on public awareness on media platforms; K580 million on border patrols (and) K72 million to support victims of gender-based violence during the pandemic with materials and cash transfers.”
One such expenditure which President Chakwera disclosed as civic education through what he said all media platforms. But Malawi media organisations have feigned ignorance of using any of the Covid-19 funds for adverts or civic education.
HRDC said while the efforts were good, it was disappointed at the apparent display of Dodma’s failure to account for the resources through giving Malawians a detailed account on how they have spent the resources.
“Equally shocking is the information that in the North, places such as Songwe, Chitipa and several other borders have never had patrols since July 2020. One wonders: What did Dodma do with K580 million it spent on border patrols?” queries HRDC.
The coalition said it “strong suspect” misappropriation of funds in how the K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds was spent.
HRDC said “driven by the spirit of accountability and transparency” and fully aware of the Ombudsman’s damning report on the use of funds by the National Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, the coalition is demanding that Malawi government, through Dodma should provide the nation with a detailed expenditure.
Dodma spokesperson Chipiliro Khamula could not immediately comment.
Complaints like this one require immediate and plausible responses otherwise they have the potential to erode the trust the electorate has in the administration. Malawians voted in the belief that corruption and plunder of public resources would stop. To think what they abhored is still happening is very sad and does not inspire confidence.
Dont waste your time demanding for explanation this government is full of thieves. Chiponda Kandodo stole all the money for the independence celebration and no report nothing. Kapondangaga and Kalumbu stole money through cross roads hotel and nothing was done. Chakwra is forming cartels of relatives at state house so that they are able to steal..uyu mbusa uzimu unamuchokera kalekale mbava yagule iyi. Azipongozi ake malova onse wawapatsa zintchito ku state house. Stupid.
Shame Malawi it’s toatl cased country
Some comments here seem to be motivated by sheer political fanaticism. The article is not saying money has been abused. It’s only after some people fail to account for what they received that we can start using these cursing statements. I think what is important is to see what government does if some people fail to explain how they used the resources given to them. Even in countries where corruption is low, what really matters is how government reacts when some people are found on the wrong side of the law of course with credible evidence. Most of the comments… Read more »
DODMA is a tool for stealing money.There is no holy truth on what the president explained on the expenditure of the funds.Even Judas could cast demons at one time before he thought of betraying his master.Love of money is the root of all evil.Repent before it is too late and remember wapatsogolo adzakhala pa mbuyo.
I thank Minister of Civic education, Mr Mtambo for tipping HRDC about the mess at DODMA
Moti kungochita miting kuoononga ma Million. Koma boma likuyendetsedwadi ndi mbuli ili ndi ambusadi. Or kusadziwa budgets ko.
Ndineneine mostimikiza kulibe ndi Malawi mmodzi yemwe amene boma la Kwanthu linamzatengako kuno , a Malawi anzanga. Pamenepa ndiye tionepo bwino bwino akuba ndalama tonse tikuona. Ndi aBusa amtundu wanji awa. Kamana nokha mutha kufufuza aMalawi sizoti mpaka kudikira a Police. Ma busiwo amabwera ndi anthu ndi akampani yiti? Makampaniwo ali ndi ma Phone number tangowafunsani ngati boma la Malawi linalipirako ndalama. Apa pokha akuba tikuona ndithu. Zokhumudwita a Chakwera inu anthu mmene akuferamu inunsò mudzinama chonchi. Ufumu wanu siunachoke kwa Mulungu ndithu. A Malawi simukutiyesa anthu inu. Pangani step down chifukwa Mkwiyo wa Mulungu ukukathani. Dzanazali mwanama Muli ”… Read more »
Same old story bunch of thieves , what now Covid Gate opening up ? 580 mill on border patrols what a fucking joke, was all that money really released from the top or just eyewash while pocketing the money this needs to be investigated but then again what will the outcome be like the rest fuck all all walking free
Like you, I smell corruption. Very nice allowances for doing nothing.
Let Malawians be told the truth. Apo bii! HRDC should organize demos Ife we are ready. A chilima ndi a chakwera alephera kusintha zinthu kuti zikomere a Malawi. Where is Malawi wokomera Tonse uja? Everyone is busy stealing covid money and yet chilima ankanena DPp kuti too much kuba . Lero its free for all now. Am chilima has been silenced Alibe chonena mu boma ili.Amuika pakona.