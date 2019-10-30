Piece work labourer in Mulanje kills friend over K100

October 30, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

A piece work labourer in Mulanje is battling for his life at Mulanje district hospital after a mob beat him up on suspicion that he killed his friend over disagreements of K100.

Police spokesperson in Mulanje,  Gresham Ngwira said Mayeso Maxwell is expected to answer murder charges after he is discharged from hospital for allegedly killing Enoch Nawaja, 30.

“The two went out to do piece work as they do every day and they earned K1,000. They spent K900 on liquor and remained with K100 which his friend failed to account for and the fight broke out,” he said.

The police publicist said Nawaja was instantly killed.

Recent comment authors
Hara boy!!! Own chilumba citizen!!! Karonga!!!
Hara boy!!! Own chilumba citizen!!! Karonga!!!

mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm kkkkkkkk koma dziko lapita ili!!!! zoona 100 kwacha aaaaa kuchotsa moyo wamzako. koma alomwe aaaaaa. 2019 boma ilo. Mavuto awa. Alomwe mumaona ngati mavuto ali ku mpoto kapena pakati anthu akamati boma lichoke ili

2 hours ago
stumpy
stumpy

Are they nyauzi? My country Malawi why?😢😢 i think we’ve lost the direction what amount is life compared to anything. So dad and disgraced.

2 hours ago