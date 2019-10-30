Malawi government introduces constituency bursary scheme for the needy

Government has introduced a constituency bursary scheme which will allow needy students access the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for their school fees.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri has signed the decree.

This follows the increasing number of needy students in the country who lack school fees following the decision by the National Aids Commission (NAC) to reduce the number of beneficiaries drastically owing to financial problems.

The ministry spokesperson Muhlabache Mughogho said the bursary will not be more than K3 million of the K30 million publicly financed CDF.

Mughogho said the bursary will be done in accordance with the existing bursary guidelines.