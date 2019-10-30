Prophetess Mary Bushiri, Mandela’s granddaughter sparkle at ECG’s Global Women on Fire 

Head of women’s ministry at the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, Prophetess Mary Bushiri, joined hands with iconic Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela, in speaking out against the escalation of gender-based violence in South Africa.

The two raised their voices during ECG’s Global Women on Fire Conference which was held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, drawing tens of thousands women across the world.

In her message, titled ‘Strength in Weakness’, Prophetess Mary Bushiri said: “The Bible, in 1 Peter 3:7, talks about women being weaker vessels—something that, somehow, explains why women gets mistreated. The same Bible, in 2 Corinthians 12:10, talks about God’s strength is perfected in weakness.

“It is clear, therefore, that women should not view the perceived weakness as a disadvantage. Rather, an avenue for God’s strength to be perfected.

“Similarly, with the escalation of gender-based violence, it is imperative that women, in the first place, accept that they carry the perfection of God’s strength. That is why the burden of giving birth was placed upon on women. Its high time women lock hands in speaking out and taking necessary steps in stopping the scourge of GBV.”

In agreement, Ndileka Mandela called on women to begin the process of being relevant to their societies by, with little they have, they should be supporting the girl-child and fellow women who have a history of abuse.

“We cannot just sit and watch. I am happy that ECG has taken a step in bringing women together to share critical issues that affects us. Let the fire continue to blaze,” she said.

The annual Conference is part of ECG Women’s Ministry—aimed at bringing all women across the world, even non-ECG members, to share and discuss issues affecting women across the world. ECG has over 180 branches in 26 countries across the world.

