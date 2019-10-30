Kelly Kay goes down on his knees and proposes to girlfriend during live show

Head over heels – in love – urban artist Kell Kay stopped his live show on first project Love After 24 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) in Lilongwe to propose to his longtime sweetheart Tammy.

The show last Saturday attracted a great line-up of artists; Lulu, Gwamba, Fredokiss, Patience Namadingo, Provoice, Charisma and Macelba.

But while the audience was enjoying Kelly Kay’s silky voice and his love songs, he paused and called his girlfriend Tammy on stage.

Slipping down to one knee, he asked: ‘Tammy, will you marry me?’

She quickly accepted his proposal, leading to cheering from the audience.

“I asked and she said yes. I know this is the best decision I have ever made. Our journey begins now and I thank God for you Tammy,” Kelly Kay said in a post on his Instagram page.

The artist said he was excited to propose to his sweetheart during the during an intimate show of launching Love After 24 album.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :