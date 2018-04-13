PIL donate books worth K1.5million to Chileka CDSS

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), a major fuel importer in the country has donated books worth K1.5million to Chileka Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Lilongwe as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Thursday, PIL General Manager, Enwell Kadango said his company was concerned with enormous challenges education sector is facing in the country.

“We thought of helping out by bringing in the books to help learners in their education. Our company recognises that education is a solid foundation of building a prosperous nation,” he said.

He said, PIL is keen to supporting government in ensuring good and quality education and promoting learning opportunities for all.

In his remarks, Headmaster for the school, Bernard Buwa said the books will help students explore more and move on the right direction towards achieving their goals in education.

“We are optimistic that this year’s student grades will improve and therefore the school will have more students who will be selected to different colleges of the University of Malawi,” he said.

According to him, the school has been on the record of producing students to pursue their education to universities.

Last year alone, eight (8) students were selected to different public colleges from the school situated in the rural district of Lilongwe.

